JSO body camera video shows chase, exchange of gunfire before suspect arrest

Body camera footage shows the moments a Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer fired shots a a suspect that was running away from him.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Body camera video released Friday by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows the intense moments leading up to a police shooting that left a suspect injured earlier this month.

Tyrone Frazier, 24, is accused of firing shots at an officer that was chasing him through an apartment complex on Kings Road on July 10.

The nearly seven-minute video of the incident shows an unidentified officer getting out of his cruiser and running toward the Kingsridge apartment complex before yelling “Tyrone, come here!”

The officer then pulls out his Taser as Frazier takes off running.

[WARNING: THE BODY CAMERA VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE AND IMAGES THAT SOME MIGHT FIND DISTURBING. WATCH IT HERE ON JSO’S YOUTUBE PAGE.]

Frazier, who had a warrant stemming from a February felony domestic battery accusation, then sprints through a series of apartment courtyards trying to escape the officer.

At one point, two gunshots can be heard fired from Frazier’s direction, and the officer yells “Shots fired!” before pulling out his handgun, the video shows.

A few moments later, the officer fires two shots in Frazier’s direction as he enters an apartment and shuts the door. One of the shots struck Fraizer, JSO said.

Tyrone Frazier (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office/WJXT)

The next two minutes of the video are redacted because the video shows the inside of a private residence that does not belong to the suspect, JSO said.

When the video resumes, Frazier can be seen handcuffed on the ground outside the apartment while two officers examine a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Frazier was taken to the hospital in stable condition and was later released, the Sheriff’s Office said. Duval County jail records show Frazier is being held on $600,000 bond.

The officer was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Frazier is charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, armed burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the incident.

His court date is scheduled for Aug. 3.