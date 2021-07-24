Police asking witnesses to speak up in deadly shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person is in surgery with life-threatening injuries after being shot just after 10 Friday night.

Police were called to Ella Street after a black sedan pulled up and two suspects stepped out and started shooting at the crowd.

At least 20 rounds were fired.

Two people were hit, one died on the scene. The second victim was self transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to please contact by police at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.