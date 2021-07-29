Jacksonville 16-year-old charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of 15-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 16-year-old is facing manslaughter and other charges in the shooting death of a 15-year-old young man on Grant Road earlier this month, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Police were called to the scene on Grant Road about 9:25 p.m. July 2. When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took him to the hospital where he died.

Police said the investigation revealed the victim and several other juveniles were inside of a shed when one of them produced a firearm. While the 16-year-old was handling the firearm, it discharged and struck the victim.

Investigators said they found no indication the shooting was intentional.

The 16-year-old was later charged with manslaughter, armed trespassing, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Because of his age and the nature of the charges, News4Jax is not naming the 16-year-old.