Boy hit, killed by SUV in driveway ‘a tragic accident,’ family says

Renee Beninate , Reporter

Tags: Jacksonville
Photo of Giovanni.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family is grieving after they say a 14-year-old accidently ran over his 1-year-old brother in the driveway of their Sherwood Forest home.

The family says the two were best friends and that the younger boy, Giovanni, looked up to his older brother as a hero.

“His oldest brother was his idol, and I guess he was just following him, and this was just something that was a tragedy. A tragic accident,” said Lawrence Smith, uncle to the brothers.

More than a dozen family members gathered outside the family’s home Friday afternoon. Many drove from South Carolina and Georgia after they heard what happened.

Loved ones told News4Jax it was too painful and too early for the parents to return to the scene. They shared photos of Giovanni during his first birthday.

They’re memories his family is now holding extra close.

“There’s nothing we can do to bring him back, but we can live with the memories that we have,” Smith said.

Three brothers made up the family of 5, including a 6-year-old. Sharhonda Jefferies, their aunt, said they were all very close.

“The youngest is just always following around his big brothers,” she said.

Family members said the father of the boys named his trucking company after his sons -- 3 Kings Transportation.

“Keep us in prayer,” said Radana Scott, aunt to the children. “Keep the mother, the father, my two nephews -- keep them in prayer.”

