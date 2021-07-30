Nassau County woman loses fiancé, mother, grandmother days apart to COVID

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – In five days, Tiffany Devereaux has lost her fiancé, her mother and her grandmother to COVID-19.

“I lost my grandmother on Saturday, lost my fiancé on Monday and I lost my momma yesterday,” Devereaux said. “I had to skip going to her memaw’s funeral yesterday so I could get to the hospital so I could say goodbye to my momma.”

Devereaux’s family lives in Callahan. She also tested positive for COVID-19, but had mild symptoms.

Her fiancé, Britt McCall, was 35 years old and an employee at Duval County Public Schools. Her mother was 65 and her grandmother -- 85. She said losing them has turned her world upside down.

“I feel lost. I feel so lost,” Devereaux said. “I don’t know what to think or what to feel right now. I want my loved ones back. They’re the ones that always got me through the hard times in my life and now they’re all gone.”

Devereaux said other than her grandmother, no one else has been vaccinated.

“My fiancé and my mother and I -- none of us are vaccinated,” she said.

Devereaux said she’s now pushing for others to get vaccinated and plans to get a vaccine herself.

“My mom and fiancé, their last wish was for me to get vaccinated. They told me how painful this virus was,” Devereaux said. “I just want everyone to know how important this is.”

She hopes no other family has to experience the same heartbreak. A GoFundMe account has been created to help with expenses.