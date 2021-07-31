Woman found dead in home in Lake Forest Hills; foul play not suspected, JSO says

A woman was found dead in this home on Gandy Street. Police said foul play is not suspected but her death is still under investigation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman in her 60s was found dead in a home on Gandy Street near Edgewood Avenue West and Lem Turner Road on Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Jacksonville firefighters were called to the home about 4:30 a.m. after reports that a person needed help, police said. They found the woman dead.

Firefighters saw what appeared to be isolated damage in the kitchen area resulting from a fire that occurred at some point during the evening, according to JSO.

State Fire Marshals from the Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigations were notified and responded to conduct an investigation.

JSO Homicide detectives are also investigating the fatality as an undetermined death, in coordination with the State investigators.

The cause of the woman’s death and the cause of the fire are not immediately known and investigators have no reason to suspect foul play at this time, JSO said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will try to determine the cause of the woman’s death.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call 904-630-0500.