ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down a woman it says is endangered. She has been missing since Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office said Kaitlin Zebelle was last seen around 3 p.m. on I-95 between State Road 206 and State Road 207.

Deputies said Zebelle, 26, was wearing a multicolored dress with yellow socks and a black leather purse.

If seen, or if you have information that can help deputies, you’re asked to call 911.