Jacksonville cancer patient has surgery delayed due to COVID-19 hospitalization surge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Unfortunately, Margie Efron is no stranger to cancer.

The endometrial cancer survivor is now battling malignant bladder cancer and she was told last week she needs surgery.

“My gynecologist felt strongly that my ovaries needed to come out immediately,” said Efron. “I have learned that unlike endometrial cancer, which I survived, and now bladder cancer, which I intend to survive, that ovarian cancer is the killer.”

But Efron’s doctors at Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center told her the surgery is put on hold.

“They were unable to provide a bed for this surgery which they determined as a team was necessary,” said Efron.

The influx in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Duval County is why Efron says she can’t get a hospital bed.

According to Baptist Health, it has 1,190 licensed beds across its five-hospital health system and 100 beds have been added to help with the COVID-19 surge. There are 92 COVID-19 patients are currently in the ICU. And more than 90% of patients 12 and older are not fully vaccinated.

UF Health currently has 239 COVID-19 patients with 54 in the ICU. The hospital has 695 licensed hospital beds, according to officials.

On Sunday, Mayo Clinic Hospital announced it exceeded its capacity of 304 licensed beds.

While she waits for a bed, Efron said she will rely on a C-125 blood test to monitor her ovaries.

“I am instead, going to be monitoring my ovaries, which terrifies me instead of having them removed right away,” Efron said.

She hopes she gets a bed soon, so she can beat cancer again.

Efron said it’s possible she could get the surgery in the next few months. She hopes people will take the virus seriously so that other patients can receive the care they need.

Baptist Health said it is constantly monitoring its bed capacity and adding capacity as needed.

According to the Florida Hospital Association, 11,515 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide.