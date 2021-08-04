Jacksonville church offers food, backpacks, COVID-19 shots

There was a food, backpack and vaccine giveaway Wednesday at a Jacksonville church.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A giveaway in Hogan’s Creek Wednesday was a one-stop shop for free food, backpacks, health care options and COVID-19 vaccinations.

The line wrapped around the block, leading up to the front of Greater El Bethel Divine Holiness Church. More than 100 families were served.

“This is not a joke. This is not about politics. It’s about people’s lives,” said one man from his car.

The church made itself available to the community in the middle of what it calls a health crisis.

“In this particular area, a lot of people rely on public transportation, and they were not getting out like they should have to the various sites to get the vaccination,” said church board member and News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson.

Four people got the COVID-19 vaccine. Those giving the shots said that’s four people protecting themselves and the people around them just a little bit more.

Church Bishop Dr. Lorenzo Hall said making the shots available hit home for him.

“I have 15 cousins that died from the COVID. Two of them died this morning,” he said. “I want to encourage people to come out and get the shot.”

For children who can’t get the vaccine but showed up for backpacks, their parents want city and state leaders to act.

“They can’t get the shots. They need to be protected,” said one woman.

Hall said: “I’d rather for them to wear a mask rather than going to their funeral.”

The church said it’ll continue to make itself and resources available to the community and this won’t be its last giveaway. The church plans to hold another giveaway in the hall.

Those who got their first dose of the vaccine at the church Wednesday can come back to the church -- located at 725 West 4th St. -- for their second dose.