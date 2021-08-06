Health officials: Jacksonville COVID-19 surge expected to last several weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The latest coronavirus surge, brought on by the delta variant, is not slowing down and it’s having an impact all around Jacksonville.

News4Jax has been watching as the number of patients in local hospitals continues to increase along with the number of deaths associated with the virus. Health officials said it will more than likely continue on an upswing for the next several weeks.

Here are the latest numbers from the three hospital groups that give us information to pass on to you:

At Baptist Health there are 560 COVID-19 patients and 12 are children. The hospital admitted 84 new patients Thursday including three children. There are 102 patients in intensive care and among that number, three are children.

At UF Health there are 240 patients, up seven from yesterday, with 52 in the ICU.

At Ascension St. Vincent’s there are 408 COVID-19 patients, 19 more than Thursday, and 116 are in intensive care.

Jim Piggott has latest on emergency rooms and testing in Jacksonville

News4Jax has also been asking about emergency rooms and each facility says they are still open but very crowded. And those without life-threatening situations could be in for a long wait.

The public perception is if you arrive at the hospital in an ambulance you’ll be seen right away, but that’s not the case, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Some hospitals like Baptist and UF Health have expanded their ICUs to handle the influx of patients and the average stay in the ICU is about 10 days.

Visitation is limited at most facilities.

The pandemic is also impacting first responders and keeping some of them off the streets.

When police and firefighters go on a call they are not sure what the situation is. In some cases, they are told it’s a COVID-19 alert, but not always.

JFRD staff continues to have the highest number of people temporarily off the job because of the virus.

Right now, there are 50 members of JFRD who are positive with the coronavirus. No word on how many are or have been hospitalized. Besides those with the virus, there are an additional 101 staff members who are now being quarantined as a precaution.

At the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, we are told that 91 staff members are being quarantined as a result of the virus. JSO did not say how many of them are positive.

In JSO corrections facilities as of Friday afternoon, there are 98 inmates that have tested positive.

The number of city employees impacted is actually down from last week.