NAS Jacksonville well-prepared to vaccinate active members under US plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon no longer be an option for active members of the U.S. military.

Under a plan laid out by the Pentagon on Monday and endorsed by President Joe Biden, members of the military will be required to get a vaccine starting next month. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the mid-September deadline could be accelerated if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.

Capt. Teresa Allen is the commander of Naval Hospital Jacksonville. She’s also a doctor who says NAS Jacksonville has long been prepared for Monday’s announcement.

“We’re ready to provide vaccination to the force here at NAS JAX as well as Mayport and Kings Bay,” Allen said.

Allen said many people stationed at Naval Air Station Jacksonville have already been vaccinated.

“With the increase of disease in the Duval County area, we have seen an increased request for the COVID-19 vaccine in the last several weeks and in order to meet that demand, we reopened our mass vaccination site, and I’m excited that people are wanting this vaccine,” Allen said.

Allen said doctors at Naval Hospital Jacksonville have recently seen an influx of cases.

“We have seen an increase in the number of cases very similar to what Duval County is seeing,” Allen said.

The COVID-19 vaccination requirement is only for active members of the military. It’s still optional for members of their family and civilian contractors who work on base.

Should any family member, civilian contractor or visitor to the base want to get the COVID vaccine, Allen says the base is able to accommodate that request.