Warrant details what led to arrest of JSO detective accused of using database to discuss active investigations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax has obtained the arrest warrant for Bionca Williams, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detective accused of using the department’s criminal database to discuss active investigations with an inmate.

The arrest of the 7-year veteran was announced July 28 during a news conference. According to the warrant, Williams was in a personal relationship with the defendant, Sheldon Denson, who has been awaiting trial for sexual assault. It’s the man, police say, Williams took out of jail on false pretenses.

The warrant states that when Denson was arrested for failing to appear for a court appearance he was driving a car that was registered to Williams. The warrant also states that she accessed JSO’s crime database on 18 dates from February through July of 2021, sometimes doing multiple searches.

Williams has been charged with one count of offenses against users of computer, computer systems and electronic devices, a felony offense.