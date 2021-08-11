Reports: FDA expected to authorize COVID-19 booster for immunocompromised

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Various national news outlets on Wednesday evening reported that the Food and Drug Administration was poised to approve a third vaccine dose for people who are immunocompromised.

The news was first reported by NBC News, which cited two sources familiar with the plans. The news outlet reports that the FDA aims to amend the emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna shots, allowing people with compromised immune systems to get a third dose.

NBC reported the change could occur as soon as Thursday.