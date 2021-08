JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who told police he was shot once in the face Thursday morning on the Westside is in critical condition at a Jacksonville hospital.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a who man was brought to a hospital by a family member with a gunshot wound told investigators the shooting happened on Old Middleburg Road.

The victim was able to describe the shooter and JSO said it has one person of interest in custody for questioning.