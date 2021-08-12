Some Jacksonville homeowners say debris hasn’t been picked up in weeks

A pile of debris could be seen Wednesday on a street in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Jacksonville homeowners say the city has not picked up debris in their front yards for more than a month.

Since the beginning of July, News4Jax has gotten many calls and emails from people frustrated that piles of yard debris have not been picked up by the city. The problem has not been fixed yet, and homeowners want to know why.

“Give us some answers. Give us a timeline. Stand up for us. Be the officials we hoped you would be,” said Mary Porter, who lives on the Westside.

Drive through Jacksonville’s Westside, and you’ll see piles of debris and trash bags lining the streets.

Cece Crawford said she has been waiting six weeks for her yard waste to be picked up, motivating her to write an email to the mayor.

“I want a reduction on my property taxes. I’m paying for a service I’m not getting,” Crawford said.

She’s not alone. Frustration is growing among homeowners.

“We’re a neighborhood. We’re not just plots on a city map,” Porter said.

News4Jax first looked into these trash troubles after homeowners in the San Jose area reported debris had not been picked up two weeks after Tropical Storm Elsa. At the time, the city responded, saying it was experiencing delays because of a shortage of sanitation workers for the companies it contracts.

A spokesperson for the city on Wednesday told News4Jax the shortage in staff is still an issue. She said companies have been fined “very large amounts” and that some are in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for missed collections.

Homeowners are now worried about what this problem could look like after a storm.

“If we get a tropical storm or a hurricane, oh my, it won’t get picked up for months,” Crawford said.

The city asks residents who are experiencing delays to report issues at myjax.custhelp.com or through the MyJax app. You can also call 904-630-CITY (2489).