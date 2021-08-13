Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

36% of Duval County inmates in precautionary quarantine, JSO says

Nick Jones, Digital producer

Renee Beninate , Reporter

Tags: News, Jacksonville, Coronavirus
Duval County jail
Duval County jail (WJXT)

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As of early Friday, 96 inmates within Duval County’s three correctional facilities were positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Of the 3,591 inmates, there were 1,316 in a precautionary quarantine as of 8 a.m. That’s just over 36% of the inmate population.

Inmates are tested upon entry to any of the three facilities, the spokesperson said. Additional testing comes at the request of the inmate or a medical professional.

The total number of positive cases is slightly lower than the 103 that were reported in Duval County correctional facilities a month ago.

It’s also much lower than the 449 positive cases that were reported in July of last year.

Florida reported 23,933 new COVID-19 cases and 29 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, according to data posted by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The data, posted Friday, showed that Florida was responsible for nearly 17% of the newly reported cases nationwide and about 4% of deaths reported for the day. A seven-day “moving” average showed Florida averaging 21,375 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths.

The total reported on Thursday came after Florida reported 24,869 cases on Wednesday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Lifetime Jacksonville resident, journalist and experienced broadcast news producer with a passion for classic and exotic cars.

email

Renee Beninate is a Florida native and award-winning reporter who joined the News4Jax team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter