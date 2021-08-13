St. Johns County families get glimpse inside schools ahead of first day Monday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – One of the last groups of Northeast Florida students heads back to school on Monday.

But on Friday, St. Johns County parents and students got to meet their teachers for the first time.

It was a long time coming for one mom, whose daughter is going to first grade. Last year, she attended virtual school.

“She was in kindergarten last year and did everything virtually, so we’ve never been inside the building, so I think I’m probably a little more excited than she is,” one mom told us with a laugh.

For others, it was a monumental day because they’re making the jump from elementary to middle school on Monday.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new friends and just having fun,” a sixth-grader said.

St. Johns County students met their teachers for the first time on Friday. (WJXT)

Last year, parents weren’t able to meet their child’s teachers in person, but this year, families dropped off supplies and got some one-on-one time with teachers. Some with masks, others without.

Either way, there are lot of changes in the county this school year:

Masks are optional

No temperature checks

No desk shields, but parents can request them.

Liberty Pines Academy Principal Traci Hemingway cannot wait for the new year to begin.

“This is one of my favorite days because I get to see all of my families,” Hemingway said. “We didn’t get to do a true Wolf Greeting last year. We had to do it virtually. So the fact that our schools are open for families to see the classroom, not from a computer screen, but actually see it in person – I have heard from multiple parents how excited they were to be able to get that opportunity this year.”

For more information about the district’s COVID-19 plan and policies go to https://www.stjohns.k12.fl.us/.