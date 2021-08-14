Jags fans enjoy fanfare of first game without crowd restrictions since pandemic began

Jaguars fans are ready to enjoy the first preseason game of the year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The party started early for many Jaguars fans Saturday who were eager to enjoy the team’s first preseason game of the year and get their first glimpse of rookie QB Trevor Lawrence in action against the competition.

Tailgates were set up all across Lot J with quite a few games of cornhole going.

A few people said it was their first Jags game in a year because of the pandemic.

As soon as you walked up to the stadium, you could hear the precautions in place:

Masks are recommended for unvaccinated guests.

Those most vulnerable to COVID-19 should take precautions.

Certified disinfection specialists in blue vests will actively clean on game day.

And hand sanitizing stations are set up throughout the stadium.

Here’s what one fan says about their safety ahead of Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Browns:

“I definitely feel safe. I’ve got my vaccine. Everybody here’s got the vaccine. So we’re definitely feeling safe and we’re excited about the year.”