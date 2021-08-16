Mostly Cloudy icon
Glynn County lieutenant dies from COVID-related complications

News4Jax.com staff

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office on Monday reported that one of its lieutenants died from complications after she contracted COVID-19.

The Sheriff’s Office said Lt. Stephanie Shuman died early Monday morning. She was a shift commander with the Glynn County Detention Division.

“Please remember her family during this heartbreaking time and coworkers as we continue to do our duties,” Sheriff E. Neal Jump wrote on the department’s official Facebook page.

Shuman was a 16 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office.

