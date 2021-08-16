Murder Investigation Leads to Arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man has been arrested in a deadly shooting that took place in July, the Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

Jomarion Deangelo Artis, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a Juvenile Delinquent in the shooting death of an adult male, whose name has not yet been released.

Authorities discovered the shooting victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Division Street on Thursday July 15, 2021, according to JSO. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Through investigative efforts of Homicide Unit Detectives, Artis was apprehended by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force on August 12, 2021 and was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility.