Ponte Vedra man accused of soliciting minor for sex

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Ponte Vedra Beach man was arrested Wednesday and accused of soliciting a minor for sex, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said on its official Facebook page that the arrest was part of an undercover investigation. It said a detective created a post on social media, indicating they were a 13-year-old girl.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect went into “explicit detail” on the sexual acts he wanted to perform and asked to meet.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man traveled from Ponte Vedra to a predetermined location and that Tracy Shackelford was arrested without incident.

Shackelford is now shacked up in the St. Johns County jail on charges of traveling to meet a minor, attempted lewd and lascivious battery, soliciting a minor for sex, and unlawful use of a two way communication device.