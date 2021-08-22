Search underway off St. Augustine coast after 2 life jackets found

A search is underway off the coast of St. Augustine after two life jackets were found Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

According to U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, St. Johns County dispatchers received three dropped 911 calls from about 10 nautical miles east-southeast of the St. Augustine Inlet.

On Sunday afternoon, according to the Coast Guard, two life jackets were recovered by two boaters in the area.

As of about 6 p.m., the Coast Guard, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were among the agencies searching 10 miles southeast of St. Augustine.

#Breaking @USCG,@STJFD @stjohnsheriff @MyFWC are searching 10 miles SE of #StAugustine after receiving three dropped 911 calls at 9am. 2 life jackets were recovered by 2 boaters in the area. Boaters keep a sharp lookout

Call Sector Jacksonville at

904-714-7561 with any info pic.twitter.com/k5NslKIvxT — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 22, 2021

Boaters are asked to keep a sharp lookout and monitor VHF Channel 16. Information can also be reported to the Coast Guard through VHF Channel 16.