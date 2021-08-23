JEA Board of Directors to take up proposed fee hikes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is proposing some hefty fee increases that if approved, will add thousands of dollars to the cost of a new home.

Fees for connecting to the JEA system are also likely to rise substantially.

These are not rate hikes for electricity, water or sewer, but what are called plant capacity fees and tap and water fees. Right now, the current one-time plant capacity fee charged to builders and developers is $1,954 for a standard 3/4-inch water and sewer line connection. JEA staff has recommended a series of fee hikes every six months that would more than triple by April 2023 at just over $7,100.

The proposed water and sewer tap fee for a standard residential 3/4-inch water and sewer line is currently $2,665. That’s the fee you pay to activate a new meter. The fee hikes proposed by JEA staff would go to almost $10,000 by April 2023.

JEA says the increases would be the first on those fees in more than 15 years. The utility needs the increases to recoup rising costs for infrastructure, construction and to keep up with growth.

JEA officials held a 30-minute Q&A on the proposed fee hikes on Monday, and the JEA Board of Directors will take up the proposed fee hikes on Tuesday.