Pediatrician addresses mask concerns for children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – COVID-19 creates many challenges within the classroom. Some concerns parents may have, are about their children wearing masks. News4Jax spoke with Pediatrician, Dr. Tina Ardon about how parents can overcome their fears when it comes to masks, the vaccine and the pandemic.

“Our parents should have honest conversations with our kids. In my own household I’ve got 2 kids that are in school. My husband and I are both physicians. Covid get discussed a lot in our household and all different scenarios. We’re very mindful and having the correct conversations without kids, being open to our questions, giving reassurance. That’s something parents don’t feel they can do comfortably, that’s what we as pediatricians and family doctors are here for, we’re happy to help you navigate those questions as well,” said Ardon.

Ardon said it can be tough for parents to recognize the difference between anxiety and actual physical illness in younger kids.

“That is part of the challenge. That’s where your doctor can come into play as well. Being able to perform a physical exam, perhaps doing some testing if that’s really indicated,” said Ardon.

On Thursday, a judge turned down Governor Ron Desantis’ executive order, banning local school districts from putting mask mandates in place for students. The judge is now giving school boards the authorities to put polices in place regarding students’ health, even if parents disagree with those polices. Desantis said he plans to appeal.

“The judge recognized that constitutional principle and said that in matters of health and safety, the governor had exceeded authority. Florida did not support a blanket mask mandate for individual counties, such as Duval county and the WJXT viewing area to have their own universal masking policies,” said Government Law Attorney, Chris Hand.

Dr. Ardon believes universal masking is key to keeping kids safe from COVID-19. For parents who have concerns about masks and vaccines for their children, Dr. Ardon encourages them to contact their pediatrician.