St. Johns County deputies teach teen girls and women self defense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office offers a free class called “WAVE: Women Against Violent Encounters” to teach women -- from teenagers and adults -- how to defend themselves if someone attacks.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office showed us how to get out of a bear hug if someone grabs a person from behind and how to break a chokehold, if someone has his/her hands around a person’s neck. They also demonstrated the best way to break someone’s grip if a person is grabbed by the arm.

Among the techniques used to get away: the donkey kick, shin scrape, hammer fist, knuckle scrape and head butt.

If you are interested in enrolling in the free class, call 904-209-2132.

You are not required to live in St. Johns County to attend the class, but the class is offered in the county so you will need to travel to the county to participate.