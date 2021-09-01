Mostly Cloudy icon
Target’s annual car seat trade-in program begins Sept. 12

Any car seats accepted -- even those expired, damaged

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Target’s annual car seat trade-in program is back in contactless form
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you haven’t already heard, Target’s car seat trade-in event is back, and you don’t want to miss this.

Target is once again offering coupons for people who bring in old car seats to recycle.

Parents can get a 20% off coupon for a new seat, stroller or select baby gear when they trade in an old car seat.

The trade-in program runs Sunday, Sept. 12 through Saturday, Sept. 25 at all locations and is contact-free.

Here’s how it works:

Drop off: Bring an old car seat or base to a nearby Target and drop it in the designated box inside the store.

Scan: Open your Target App to scan the code on the box. Talk to a Team Member in Guest Services if you need help.

Find: Open your Wallet in the Target App to find your coupon + more contactless savings.

Save: Click the red “+” to save the offer and place your order online, or scan your barcode at the register.

The store says it will accept damaged or expired car seats. Target accepts convertible car seats, infant car seats, car seat bases, and harness and booster seats.

The event was started in April 2016. Since then, Target officials say 22.2 million lbs. of car seats have been recycled.

After they are recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management, new products are created, such as pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials such as carpet padding and steel beams.

Click here for more information.

