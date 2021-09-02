18-year-old charged in deadly shooting at Airport Road hotel, police say

The shooting took place at this Travelodge near the airport on the Northside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting last month at a hotel on the city’s Northside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Timothy Brown is charged with murder.

On Aug. 22, the Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call shortly after 5 a.m. about a shooting at the Travelodge Inn and Suites on Airport Road.

Officers at the scene said they located a man with at least one gunshot wound. According to police, the 40-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators said they identified Brown as the suspect.

Brown was arrested and booked Wednesday into the Duval County jail, where he remained as of Thursday, according to online jail records.