Woman in custody 2 weeks after deadly Jacksonville shooting, family says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a 30-year-old Jacksonville man who was found fatally shot along a Durkeeville bike trail said Wednesday that a woman has been taken into custody following his death.

Family members have identified the man as Jacques McCloud. News4Jax spoke to his mother, who asked not to be identified. She said she had recently spoken with a detective who said investigators were getting close to moving in on a suspect.

“He’s full of laughter. He’s always playing,” she said about her son. “I’m just going to miss seeing him and everything about him.”

The scene where McCloud was found shot was right across the street from the apartment where the woman was taken into custody Wednesday. The woman was placed into the back of a police cruiser and driven away after heavily armed police raided the apartment.

Officers were seen going in and out of the apartment and looking inside a car that was parked out front.

Brionn Whitlock, McCloud’s sister, said she doesn’t understand why her brother was killed, but she knew she had to visit the scene after getting word that police had someone in custody.

“I wanted to be here to see this,” she said.

Tragically, it’s not the first time the family has dealt with losing a love one to gun violence.

“I just lost a son in December. Same thing. Murder,” the mother said. “And now, I have lost another son. So, I just want justice served.”

News4Jax is working to learn the identity of the person taken into custody and the charges they are facing.