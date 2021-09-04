Police: Man riding stolen motorcycle dies in crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was riding a motorcycle that had been reported stolen earlier in the week died in a crash Friday night on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

It’s the 40th death reported this year on a motorcycle in Duval County, which Lt. Rich Buoye, with the Sheriff’s Office, said is double the number of motorcycle fatalities reported last year at this time.

Buoye said police were called to the crash on Hammond Boulevard at about 9:22 p.m. He said a man in his 20s lost control of the motorcycle, striking a curb.

The man was not wearing a helmet. He died at the scene.

Buoye said the motorcycle had been reported stolen from somewhere on Old St. Augustine Road on Monday.

The death marks the 154th reported on Jacksonville roadways in 2021, Buoye said.