FHP: 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in crash on I-10 westbound at I-75

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning when their Ford pickup lost control on an entrance ramp to I-10 westbound and collided with a semi, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the FHP report, neither the man nor woman were wearing a seat belt and both were ejected from the pickup in the crash.

The man, 53 years old from Okeechobee, died at the scene, troopers said. The woman, 47 from Labelle, was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The 63-year-old driver of the semi was wearing a seat belt, according to a report. He was not injured.

The report said the driver of the truck, which was pulling a trailer, lost control on an entrance ramp from I-75 northbound to I-10 westbound and then pulled back across the road into the path of the semi, which hit the passenger side of the truck.