Fleming Island man’s fitness journey resonates beyond the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Positively Jax: A local man is inspiring others to get healthy one video at a time.

His journey is fueling his want to help others reach their own wellness goals.

“I finally went from a weight of you know around 260 back down to 185,” Joey Suggs, Health and Fitness Youtuber.

Joey Suggs is a Fleming Island native who is inspiring thousands on YouTube to get healthy through his fitness journey.

“It’s not instant. You don’t just wake up one morning and say I’m going to exercise today, I’m going to eat perfectly today, and all these things. It takes time. But once you get that ball rolling and that momentum going it’s easier to stay on track,” said Suggs.

For the past 10 years, Suggs has always had a passion for health and fitness but started posting content 2 and a half years ago to help others meet their wellness goals.

He has seen the most growth on his page in the last 4 months, now having nearly 21,000 subscribers.

Ad

“There are some people that are on the far end of the health spectrum who want you to be super restricted. They want you to always worry about exactly how many calories you’re eating, how many times you’re working out per day, and that’s not really what I’m about. You want to work out, you want to eat healthily, but you want to enjoy your life, " said Suggs.

While Suggs has many popular videos, he says his most popular ones are all about popular food.

“My most popular ones have got to be my grocery haul recipes videos. Where I’ll go show you exactly what I would go and pick up from the store. And then I’ll come back and cook recipes. Healthy, high-protein, low-calorie recipes with all the stuff that I got from the grocery store, and people are enjoying those videos,” said Suggs.

Whether it’s trying a workout or eating healthier, Suggs says the key to starting your own wellness journey is trusting the process.

Ad

“I think that the YouTube journey is very similar to like a weight loss, or fat loss, or health journey. In a sense that you don’t see those day-to-day changes. I look back at my content that I was producing on YouTube two years ago, and the viewership I had two years ago and wow I’ve come a long way,” said Suggs.

If you’re looking for more free health resources like learning healthier recipes for everyday meals, how to cut body fat naturally and healthily, or good habits on getting and staying fit - you can head to Sugg’s YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/JoeySuggsFitness