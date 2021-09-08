Police investigating possible kidnapping in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are investigating a possible kidnapping after a witness reported a suspicious incident that occurred “in the evening hours” Tuesday, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The witness told police a car stopped on Allison Street in a Woodstock neighborhood and saw a woman get out from the passenger side.

A man on the driver’s side got out of the car and chased her. When the witness intervened, the man pulled a gun out and told the witness not to get involved, according to police.

The man then forced the woman back into the car and drove away.

The potential victim was said to be a Black female, 5′7″ tall, 110 lbs., with pink braids. The potential suspect was said to be a Black male, 5′9″ tall, bald head, no shirt and blue jeans in possession of a silver and pink handgun.

If you know anything about this incident or the vehicle pictured, call 911.The photo of the vehicle was provided by the Sheriff’s Office.