Former Nassau County commissioner dies

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County on Saturday announced the death of Stephen Kelley, a former county commissioner.

Kelley served two four-year terms as the District 2 commissioner for Nassau County from Nov. 2010 through Nov. 2018. He also served as vice chairman in 2017.

“He was a true public servant who served his community through his work with various non-profit organizations,” the county wrote on Facebook.

He also represented the county on numerous boards including the Local Disadvantaged Transportation Board, the Mental Health Court Committee, the Value Adjustment Board, the Americans with Disabilities (ADA) Committee and the Nassau County Canvassing Board.

Steve served on the Sheriff’s Administration Committee which developed the plans to fund a new administrative facility for the Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to his contributions, the facility come to fruition and was opened in March 2017, the county said.

“Steve will always be remembered for his kind and generous nature and his great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him,” the county wrote.

The cause of death and his age were not included by the county.

He is survived by his wife, Bernice; their children Pam, Patrick, Amanda and Donald; grandchildren Madison and Katie; his siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.