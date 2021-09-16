Witnesses say large dog attacked small dog in Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents tell News4Jax that a large dog in their neighborhood was unrestrained when it attacked a small dog that was being walked by an 18-year-old.

The incident is unrelated to a series of dog attacks that were reported in the Secret Cove subdivision on the Southside.

The attack of the small dog happened in the Glynlea neighborhood at the corner of Wren Road and Leafy Lane. Sarah Krzaczkowski and her family were outside and around the corner when they heard the commotion.

“We feared the absolute worst,” Krzaczkowski said. “My husband took off running and I took my kids inside.”

Krzaczkowski said she heard barking as well as screaming from young girls who witnessed the large dog attacking 7-year-old Chewie. The man walking the small dog attempted to get the animal off Chewie.

Ad

Cher Lamoureux, the dog’s owner and the 18-year-old’s mother, said she was shocked when her son returned home.

“It was mortifying,” Lamoureux said.

Her son was not bitten, but he suffered some road rash to his legs and arms after being dragged across asphalt. Chewie, however, had serious bite wounds all over his body that required emergency care.

His owner said this is the second time the same dog attacked Chewie this year. Lamoureux said she was walking him when it happened the first time.

“Out of nowhere, this dog attacked Chewie,” she said.

Police were called to the where the large dog lives. It’s unclear what the owners told officers. News4Jax went by the house to see if the owners would talk, but no one answered the door.

Jacksonville Animal Control is urging all dog owners to make sure their dog is on a leash or restrained to prevent attacks from happening.