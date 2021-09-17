DeSantis promotes Duval County judge, appoints new judge in St. Johns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Judge London Kite, appointed county in 2020 after years as an assistant state attorney, was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to succeed retiring 4th Circuit Judge Karen Cole.

Kite was admitted to The Florida Bar in 2003 after graduating from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. She was a prosecutor in the 4th Circuit State Attorney’s Office for 17 years before being appointed to the bench.

Kite received a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and a law degree from the University of Florida. and was an adjunct professor at Florida Coastal School of Law from 2008 to 2018.

DeSantis also appointed Lauren Blocker as a judge in St. Johns County, Blocker fills a new county judge seat created by the Florida Legislature earlier this year.

Blocker has worked as corporate counsel to Fidelity Information Services since 2018. Previously, she served as a judicial law clerk to U.S. Magistrate Judge Carol Mirando, U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia D. Barksdale, and U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard.

Ad

Blocker received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her law degree from Florida Coastal.

The two appointments DeSantis announced Thursday were among 20 judicial made in anticipation of Constitution Day 2021, which is Friday and commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787.