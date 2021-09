JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said two people were pulled from a home that caught fire Friday night on Cypress Landing Drive in Mayport.

The fire department first posted about the fire at about 8:50 p.m. The two people who were inside the home were said to be in serious condition, according to JFRD.

JFRD said the fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause.

At 9:10 p.m., the fire had been brought under control.