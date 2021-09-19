Mostly Cloudy icon
FHP remembers former Jacksonville resident killed in the line of duty 43 years ago

Riley Storey, News4Jax photojournalist, News4Jax

Trooper Alvin V. Kohler
Trooper Alvin V. Kohler

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol is remembering the life of Trooper Alvin V. Kohler.

A Jacksonville substation was named after Kohler who was shot and killed in Miami on Sept. 19, 1978, after stopping to assist a disabled motorist.

That motorist, a 15-year-old, opened fire on Kohler with a .357 caliber handgun as the trooper was writing the teen a citation for failing to comply with his restricted license, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Kohler was born in Mason, Iowa and moved to Jacksonville when he was three years old.

Kohler was 23 years old at this time of his death and had served one year with FHP. He was also a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He is survived by his parents who still live in Jacksonville.

