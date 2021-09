The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked for help Thursday night tracking down a missing 71-year-old man, who is said to have been diagnosed with dementia.

Rodgers Debose Jr. was last seen at his home on Touchton Road just after 12:30 p.m.

Police said he’s 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He’s believed to be wearing a blue sweater and multicolor green shorts.

If seen, call 911.