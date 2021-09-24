Juvenile arrested in Clay County school bus BB gun shootings, authorities say

LAKE ASBURY, Fla. – Detectives with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said they’ve made an arrest in their investigation of two school buses that were shot at with a BB gun.

The incident happened Tuesday morning as the two busses were on their way to pick up students for school, the Sheriff’s Office said. No injuries were reported.

Detectives determined that both shots came from the same area near Henley Road and Talisman Drive in Middleburg. A juvenile was labeled a person of interest, detectives said, and that young person was later arrested after they spoke with the juvenile and their parent.

The juvenile, whose age was not provided, was said to be facing two charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle.