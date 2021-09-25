Deputies: Stolen vehicle rams 2 patrol vehicles, hits other cars in pursuit

Clay County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a stolen vehicle out of Georgia on US Highway 17 Saturday. The driver then immediately rammed the deputy’s patrol vehicle, officials said. A pursuit ensued north on Highway 17 into Jacksonville onto Roosevelt Blvd. The suspect vehicle then ran a red light and crashed into several other cars before ramming a second deputy patrol vehicle, according to one driver involved in the crash.

Three people were inside the vehicle. All of them were taken into custody by Clay County deputies and are being charged with aggravated battery and felony fleeing and eluding.

Additional charges are pending.

The crash caused all three lanes of 17 Northbound to be blocked off at one point.