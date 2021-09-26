Southeast Georgia health system begins offering COVID-19 booster shots Monday

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are going to start being offered to specific groups in Southeast Georgia starting Monday.

The Pfizer vaccine booster will be for people who are in vulnerable categories or those who are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

This comes after the FDA approved the boosters for people who received their shots more than six months ago.

Here’s who’s included:

Individuals 65 and older

Residents in long-term care settings

Individuals 18 and older with certain underlying medical conditions

Individuals over 18 with an increased risk to COVID because of where they live or work

There are a variety of locations from Glynn County to Savannah offering the shots and you have to make an appointment.

There’s also a phone bank being set up, so people can call 912-230-5506 to get questions answered.

Here are the facilities offering the shots:

Chatham Co. Health Dept. main clinic – 1395 Eisenhower Dr.

Chatham Co. Health Dept. Annex (former EmployAbility building) - 1249 Eisenhower Dr.

West Chatham Site @ Gulfstream - 171 Crossroads Parkway, Savannah

Savannah Fire Station #3 - 121 East Oglethorpe Ave., Savannah

Glynn Co. Health Department - 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick

Effingham Co. Health Department - 802 Hwy. 119 South, Springfield

Liberty Co. Health Dept. - 1113 East Oglethorpe Hwy., Hinesville

Dates and hours vary at each location, so please visit chdcovidvax.org for more details and to schedule an appointment. The phone bank is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.