Jacksonville police suspect foul play after man found dead in vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Homicide investigators are searching for evidence after a man was found dead in a vehicle after midnight Monday morning.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Hopely told reporters officers were called to Devoe Street near Hammond Boulevard after a caller reported a person had been shot.

When the police officers arrived, they found a man who had already died.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has information about the killing to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904)630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Sgt. Hopely did not provide further information, including who called 911 or if any witnesses spoke to officers.