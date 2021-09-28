Man charged in deadly shooting on Lane Avenue

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following a shooting on South Lane Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A news release Tuesday says Stephen Navarro, 30, is facing a charge of second-degree murder. The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Friday near the intersection of Normandy Boulevard.

The victim, the Sheriff’s Office said, died from his injuries at a hospital. Additional details were not provided.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.