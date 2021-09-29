Jacksonville police investigating deaths of pregnant woman, unborn child as murders

The deaths of a 21-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn son are being investigated as murders, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office data.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The deaths of a 21-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn son are being investigated as murders, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office data.

Police said the body of the woman, identified by family members as Felicia Jones, was found Saturday morning by someone walking through Riverview Park, which is just south of the Trout River off Bassett Road near Lem Turner Road. Her unborn child did not survive.

Initially, the Sheriff’s Office announced it suspected foul play. JSO has since classified the deaths as murders.

Jones’ family said she was due to give birth to her son, Ma’Kailand, in less than two weeks.

Jones’ aunt told News4Jax that they’re now preparing to lay them to rest. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with burial expenses.

The family is pleading for answers so they can get closure and justice for their loved ones. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).