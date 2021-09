Students will soon have access to free, virtual doctor visits at their school to address a range of non-emergency physical and mental health needs like a runny nose, stomachache, or anxiety.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hazel Health partnership plans to offer virtual health services to students.

Students will soon have access to free, virtual doctor visits at their school.

These visits range from non-emergency physical needs like runny nose and stomachache to mental health needs like anxiety.

The services will be available Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To get your child these services, parents should sign a consent form available online at my.hazel.co/duvalschools.