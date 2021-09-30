Police release surveillance photos in Arlington home invasion robbery

Jacksonville police say they are trying to identify this person.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday asked for the public’s help identifying a person accused of taking money and jewelry during a home invasion robbery in Arlington.

Police released surveillance images of the person, who they said forced his way into a residence on Arlington Expressway on July 29. Police said the person demanded money and jewelry and then took off after the resident complied.

Anyone who has any information about the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).