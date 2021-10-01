Jacksonville police looking for missing 21-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are looking for a missing 21-year-old woman, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

According to police, Dominica Victoria Pineda was reported missing Friday. Police said she was last seen about 1 a.m. in the area of New Kings Road, just north of Moncrief Road.

“Due to the circumstances involved in her disappearance, we are attempting to locate the victim to ascertain her safety,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.