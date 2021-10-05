Man arrested, accused of ramming FHP, JSO vehicles during chase

Scene of a crash on the Westside of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of ramming Florida Highway Patrol and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vehicles during a brief chase on the Westside.

According to authorities, FHP was following a suspect in a reportedly stolen car when the driver suddenly threw it into reverse and struck the cruiser. He then sped off from Miss Muffet Lane.

JSO joined the brief pursuit and used a PIT maneuver to stop the red car at the intersection of Lane Avenue and Normandy Boulevard.

One JSO cruiser was damaged, but no officers were hurt, authorities said.

The suspect was arrested and taken to jail.