Partly Cloudy icon
80º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man arrested, accused of ramming FHP, JSO vehicles during chase

Staff, News4Jax.com

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County
Scene of a crash on the Westside of Jacksonville.
Scene of a crash on the Westside of Jacksonville. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of ramming Florida Highway Patrol and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vehicles during a brief chase on the Westside.

According to authorities, FHP was following a suspect in a reportedly stolen car when the driver suddenly threw it into reverse and struck the cruiser. He then sped off from Miss Muffet Lane.

JSO joined the brief pursuit and used a PIT maneuver to stop the red car at the intersection of Lane Avenue and Normandy Boulevard.

One JSO cruiser was damaged, but no officers were hurt, authorities said.

The suspect was arrested and taken to jail.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.