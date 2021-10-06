Jacksonville police looking for driver in interstate shootout Wednesday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police officers are looking for the driver of a vehicle that sped away from the scene of a highway shootout Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Michael Wong with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call from a person who said they were being shot at on 295 near Roosevelt Boulevard at around 12:40 a.m..

When police arrived, they witnessed occupants in separate vehicles shooting at each other, according to Wong. At least one man was hit but arrived at the hospital by their own means and Wong said police were not sure who took him.

Another driver sped away from the scene and police are searching for them. A vehicle description was not provided. Wong said a third vehicle, not connected to the shootout, was hit by gunfire but did not hurt anyone inside.

A roadblock is in place on 295 northbound at Roosevelt Boulevard, but drivers can get back on the highway at the next entrance at Blanding Boulevard. Southbound drivers are not affected.