Someone bought $320 worth of cookies at European Street, left $700 tip

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a receipt that really takes the cake... or... cookie.

And European Street Café, specifically the location on Beach Boulevard, agrees! Apparently, someone stopped by and purchased a whole lot of cookies -- more than 100.

After eating lunch and also leaving with a few candies, the customer left a $700 tip!

E Street writes on Instagram: “We’ve seen a lot of receipts in our 40+ years, but this one takes the cake! Strike that ... This one takes the cookies! ALLLLLL the cookies!”